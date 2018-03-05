Three persons killed as jeep overturns in Uttar Pradesh

Three persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler overturned in Rasda area. (Representational) Three persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler overturned in Rasda area. (Representational)

Three persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler overturned in Rasda area in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last evening when the driver lost control over the jeep, they said.

Medanti Devi (78), Kalawati Devi (50) and driver Dhananjay (32) were killed and four others in the vehicle injured in the incident, the police said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, they said, adding a probe into the matter is underway.

