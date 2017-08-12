‘Personal issues could be behind IAS officer’s death’, indicate colleagues

Ranked 14th in the 2012 UPSC exam, Pandey was considered an “upright officer”. His tenure in Katihar was non-controversial. Ranked 14th in the 2012 UPSC exam, Pandey was considered an “upright officer”. His tenure in Katihar was non-controversial.

Newly appointed Buxar District Magistrate Mukesh Kumar Pandey, who reportedly committed suicide at Ghaziabad railway station late Thursday, could have taken the step because of personal problems, his colleagues have indicated.

Pandey (30) had taken charge of Buxar on August 3 in his first posting as DM. The Bihar-cadre IAS officer was transferred from Katihar, where he was posted as deputy development commissioner. He was earlier posted as SDM Balia (Begusarai) and trainee IAS officer at Gaya.

Ranked 14th in the 2012 UPSC exam, Pandey was considered an “upright officer”. His tenure in Katihar was non-controversial. A Bihar Public Service Commission officer who worked with Pandey in Katihar told The Indian Express: “He was professionally very methodological. He played a key role in streamlining Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) data and pushing construction of IAY homes. Something on the personal front could have made him take the extreme step.”

Pandey left a suicide note in which he wrote about being “disappointed with life and having no faith in humanity”.

Originally from Chhapra, Pandey was married and had a three-month-old daughter. His parents live in Guwahati.

On Friday, Pandey’s friends and family reached the mortuary in Ghaziabad where his post-mortem was being conducted. While his family declined to speak, his friends said he had sent messages to some of them as well as his brother, an IFS officer posted in Moscow, on Thursday.

