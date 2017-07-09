Permission sought to hold Opinion Poll’s golden jubilee at Goa airport premises

The son of a prominent singer, who had canvassed against Goa’s merger with Maharashtra during the Opinion Poll in 1967, has sought the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) permission to use the Goa airport premises to celebrate the golden jubilee of the historic exercise. Siddhant, son of Ulhas Buyao and a singer-composer from Buyao Theaters Goem, has also urged the AAI to allot the same place where BJP chief Amit Shah’s meeting was held on July 1. Buyao, known as Goem Shahir, was among the prominent leaders who led from the front for an independent Goa during the Opinion Poll.

Now his son wants to host the celebration of completion of 50 years of the opinion poll on January 16 next year at the Goa airport in Dabolim. This request comes against the backdrop of the airport authorities allowing BJP national president Amit Shah to host a public meeting in the prohibited area of the Goa aerodrome at Dabolim on July 1 during his two-day state tour. “Goa is celebrating 50 years of Opinion Poll on January 16, 2018. This is a historic moment for every Goan to celebrate.

“On this occasion, we Buyao Theatres Goem, a prominent cultural organisation since 1967, wish to hold the Golden jubilee of Opinion Poll celebration meeting at Dabolim airport with musical performances and launch of music album songs of the Opinion Poll which was used to canvas against the merger,” reads the letter written by Siddhanth to Airport Director B C H Negi. “Since Dabolim airport has a historic importance to Goa’s liberation, it would be befitting venue for this occasion. So we are approaching you to grant us permission for setting up stage, pandal, sound system and 1,000 chairs for our guests,” he said.

The letter has also requested the airport authority to “make available parking space for cars and scooters.” “Spontaneously, there may be more crowd attending for which we have to prepare for. Kindly allot us same place where the BJP national president Amit Shah’s meeting was held on July 1,” the letter said.

“On this occasion, we would also invite high-profile guests. We are also open if the AAI would like to join as co-host,” Siddhant said concluding his letter. He said the letter was not part of any political protest but a genuine demand to allow the historic place be used to celebrate the golden jubilee of such an important event. Negi was not available for comment. This is the second such application after Shah’s public meeting at the Goa airport.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Janardan Bhandari, taking a dig at the airport authorities had sought permission to se the premises for holding his wedding reception.

