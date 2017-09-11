Permanent houses for 9,920 nomadic families in 2 years, says Manohar Lal Khattar

“These houses shall be given on priority. The Housing Board has launched a scheme to construct 30,000 houses in the next two years. Nomadic families who have annual income less than Rs 1 lakh shall be eligible under this scheme,” Khattar announced. “These houses shall be given on priority. The Housing Board has launched a scheme to construct 30,000 houses in the next two years. Nomadic families who have annual income less than Rs 1 lakh shall be eligible under this scheme,” Khattar announced.

In a bid to improve the socio-economic status of nomadic families in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a host of incentives, including the facility of permanent houses, ration card, voter card and Aadhaar card for those belonging to Vimukt, Ghumantu, Ardh-Ghumantu and Tapriwas castes across the state.

Khattar made these announcements during the 66th state-level Vimukti Diwas programme organised in Fatehabad. He announced that 9,920 nomadic families will be given the facility of permanent housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He added that while the state government will bear most of the expense, the beneficiaries will be required to pay a nominal amount, and that too in instalments.

“These houses shall be given on priority. The Housing Board has launched a scheme to construct 30,000 houses in the next two years. Nomadic families who have annual income less than Rs 1 lakh shall be eligible under this scheme,” Khattar announced.

Several Cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, Transport and Housing Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, and state’s top BJP leaders like state BJP chief Subhash Barala and Chairman, Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board Balwan Singh attended the programme.

On the basis of a census in state, which is to be conducted from October to December, caste-based survey shall also be conducted for social, economic, educational development of all castes, including nomads in Haryana. Apart from this, roads and chowks would be named after dignitaries belonging to nomads provided proposals are sent to the department concerned through Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board,” Khattar added.

He also announced that castes including Jogi, Jangam, Raibari, Bhat, Maniyar and Banajra will also be included in the Tapriwas list. A recommendation to this effect is being sent to the Centre.

Besides, steps would be taken to implement the CRRID report for bringing Gadia Lohar, Shorgar and Singikar, already included in the list of backward classes, in the Scheduled Castes category.

The CM said special camps would be organised in the areas inhabited by nomadic people to give them the facility of voter cards, Aadhaar cards and ration cards so that they could avail the facility of free gas connection.

He added that the construction of permanent hostels for the students belonging to nomadic families in Jind, Hisar, Karnal and Fatehabad districts was underway and they shall be provided 25 per cent reservation in other hostels meant for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes to enable them to get higher studies while availing the hostel facilities.

He announced that responding to the demands raised by nomadic families in Panchkula, HUDA will be asked to look for a plot at reasonable rates for stay of such families.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, National Commission on Denotified and Nomadic Tribes, Dada Bhiku Ramji Idate, said that nomadic people had significantly contributed in the freedom struggle.

“These people had never assisted Britishers, thus they had declared nomadic people criminal by enacting a law. Manohar Lal is the first Chief Minister in the country who had constituted State Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board. He is also the first ever Chief Minister who attended such a grand function,” Idate said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App