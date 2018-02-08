Performance-based outcome Budget in House: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog along with National Editor (Policy) Shaji Vikraman and National Bureau Chief Ravish Tiwari during the Express Adda at Taj President in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog along with National Editor (Policy) Shaji Vikraman and National Bureau Chief Ravish Tiwari during the Express Adda at Taj President in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

The government may place a detailed performance-based outcome Budget document outlining the target of each ministry in Parliament on Friday, according to NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

“I am hoping that on the 9th of this month, a document will be placed in Parliament which will be the most detailed performance-based outcome Budget document that you would ever see. NITI Aayog has been working on it for six months and we have created a 740 items, line-by-line outcome-based document which every ministry will have to follow. Each line has an outcome target mentioned there,” said Kumar at the Express Adda on Tuesday.

Kumar said the School Education Quality Index of NITI Aayog is also ready and will be rolled out in all the states soon. He said the index will help improve the delivery of school education in the country as states will be competing on the index. He said India is once again going to take part in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the global test. “The next big effort should be on basic education as it is the one which creates most inequality in the system,” said Kumar.

Apart from this, NITI Aayog is also planning to release the first household survey-based employment data in October. “Policy making without hard evidence is like shooting in the dark… The first household survey is now in the field for collecting employment data already. The first data you will get in October, and you will get quarterly household survey-based employment data henceforth… We are also trying to create a payroll data unit in NITI Aayog, and we will create a big data analytics unit,” said Kumar.

He said the 2018 Union Budget has clearly shown the government’s commitment to improve the plight of farmers. “It is not a populist Budget. There is no splurge, there is no attempt to win electoral support. In this context, the challenges are what the Budget points out — farmers’ plight — and we must accept that… Farmers’ income has to be addressed, doubling it by 2022, I think, is possible. We have started 10 pilot projects in NITI (Aayog) to try to demonstrate that,” said Kumar.

He said that in the next few months, NITI Aayog will focus on ensuring that every farmer in the country at least gets minimum support price which is equal to A2 (actual paid-out expenses)-plus family labour. Kumar said while the implementation and rollout of the ambitious universal heath insurance scheme announced in the Budget is a challenge, the scheme is not underfunded.

“It is a complete myth, false propaganda and nonsense to call this scheme underfunded. This is something that has been in preparation for the last five months at NITI Aayog. People have done their sums, contacted the actuaries. The premium payments for bulk procurement are nowhere near the cost of individual health procurement, so the costs are much lower and the Budget has sufficient provisions,” said Kumar.

The NITI Aayog vice-chairman said that in the last 12 months, the country has faced “extraordinary” circumstances with a number of reforms being introduced, and private investment has now started picking up.

“I don’t think that a 4 to 5 per cent correction in an overheated market is a bad thing,” said Kumar, commenting on the continuing fall in stock markets.

He also said the long term capital gains tax introduced in the Budget was long in coming. “It (LTCG) had already been an anomaly and distortion of the very basic tenets of economics, which is that you have to tax all asset classes equally. And given the state of the real estate after demonetisation and GST, it is important to at least try and make an effort that some of the household savings go back to the real estate,” said Kumar.

