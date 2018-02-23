‘Perceived corruption’ list ranks India at 81 among 180

The index ranks the countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, Transparency International says on its website. The index ranks the countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, Transparency International says on its website.

India has been ranked at 81st place out of 180 countries on a ‘Corruption Perception Index’, in a list released by Transparency International. India’s ranking is worse than those of China and Bhutan but better than those of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The index ranks the countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, Transparency International says on its website. It uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. This year, the index found that more than two-thirds of countries score below 50, with an average score of 43. Compared to recent years, this poor performance is nothing new, Transparency says.

India’s score is 40. Among neighbouring countries, Pakistan has been ranked at 117th place with a score of 32, Bangladesh at 143rd (score 28), Myanmar at 130th (score 30) and Sri Lanka at 91st (score 38). Bhutan has the highest score among India’s neighbours, 67, and is at 26th place. China is 77th with a score of 41.

In the Asia Pacific region, more than half the countries have a score of 50 or below. “While corruption continues to be a rampant problem across the region, improvements will only be made if there is strong political will for change and if a comprehensive strategy is adopted, not one based on isolated actions,” the report says.

New Zealand and Denmark top the list, while Syria, South Sudan and Somalia are at the bottom with scores of 14, 12 and 9 respectively.

The best performing region is Western Europe with an average score of 66. The worst performing are Sub-Saharan Africa (average score 32) and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (average score 34), the report says.

