People’s ‘polarisation’ under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership taking place: AK Antony

Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday claimed “a people’s polarisation” was taking place under the leadership of his party chief Rahul Gandhi to defeat the Sangh Parviar, which according to him, was seeking to convert India into a country based on one religion. The next general election would be a direct fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led “alliance comprising RSS, BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits and a secular alliance led by Gandhi”, he said.

“Rahul Gandhi is the one and only leader of the side which seeks to defeat Modi-led alliance. People’s polarisation is happening in the country at a very fast pace under Gandhi’s leadership,” he said at a function here. Antony also said the government may go for early Lok Sabha polls, which could take place anytime after November this year.

“Generally (Lok Sabha) elections are held in the month of May. But no need to wait that much. It seems that elections can be held anytime after November this year,” he said at the function organised by Congress mouthpiece ‘Veekshanam’. Later, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Antony, a former Defence Minister, urged the central government to make public the terms and conditions and the price for Rafale fighter jets.

He said the defence purchases done by previous UPA government were subjected to thorough parliamentary scrutiny. The defence ministry had last week termed as “unfounded” allegations made by the Congress about the Rs 58,000-crore deal, asserting that the demand to disclose details such as its value was “unrealistic” as doing so might compromise India’s national security.

It had said giving an item-wise cost and other information would reveal details about weapons systems and customisation of the jet. The ministry had said that in 2012, the then defence minister exercised an unprecedented personal veto on the laid down institutional process then underway for the procurement of 126 jets.

