People’s Party of Arunachal reiterates demand for amendment of Statehood Act, 1987

The People’s Party of Arunachal(PPA) has reiterated its demand for amendment of the Statehood Act of 1987 and place Arunachal Pradesh under Article 371 (A) which will give it a status at par with Nagaland and Mizoram. Stating that economical self-reliance is the only way out, the party urged the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju to initiate necessary steps for the amendment of Article 371 (H) in Parliament.

Addressing a consultative meeting of the party executives in Itanagar on Sunday, PPA Central Working Committee Chairman Kamen Ringu said, “We also need to introspect on the continued overriding special powers vested on the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, when we already have 60 democratically elected legislators.” Emphasizing on the need to bring an end to the “dependency syndrome”, Ringu said, “the time has come for the state government to liaise with the Central government to amend, annul or correct the Statehood Act of 1987.”

The party also called upon the people of the state, its legislators, members of various civil societies, intellectuals, student organizations and elected panchayat leaders to stand united in its demand for the constitutional amendment of Article 371 (H) in Parliament, a party release said in Itanagar on Monday.

“The genesis of all the problems in the state today is nothing other than the utter lack of self confidence in our leaders because our state is still far from being self-reliant. We all need to introspect, to question ourselves over the recurring political mess, the youth unrest because of general feeling of insecurity among the young generation in the state and of course, the constant floor crossings by the elected legislatures,” the PPA said.

PPA President Kahfa Bengia said, “The decade-old dependency syndrome on Central grants is the main reason for the burning Chakma and Hajong refugee issue not being able to be settled till date because of complete lack of political will. Today, we are not in a position to blame anybody but ourselves because our political system in the state has been made to evolve in such a way that for any of the problems in the state we look for the answers in New Delhi.”

