People’s participation soul of every govt initiative: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that people’s participation was the soul of every government initiative.

“Only positivity can bring transformation in the lives of people. I strongly feel that people’s participation is the soul of every government initiative, which we have experienced during the implementation of Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan,” he said.

“When people adopted this initiative as their own, we could bring change,” he added.

He was speaking in Pune during an event organised by Anugami Lokrajya Abhiyan (Anulom).

Well-known water conservationist Prof Rajendra Singh, minister Dilip Kamble and senior state officials were present.

Fadnavis praised the non political platform of Anulom for bringing socio-economic change in the society.

“This organisation is working hard to bring positivity from the society to the forefront. Like the Jal Mitra, Anulom is trying to bring together people who are working positively for the society,” he said.

This has helped in direct connect between government and citizens, he added.

“As we are working with many CSR initiatives, we need all such NGOs together for the welfare of people. Over eight lakh such NGOs and social organisations are working in different sectors. We must understand that positive approach is our asset and serving the needy is patriotism in a true sense,” Fadnavis said.

