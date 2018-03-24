How to win tickets to attend 2018 Padma Awards

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2018 9:25 pm
In honour of the Padma Awards recipients, the government has started a quiz contest, ‘Peoples Padma 2018’, this year based primarily on the lives of India’s heroes. The winners will get a chance to visit the Padma Awards ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on April 2. The quiz contest will continue till March 26.
How to register for the quiz?
- Visit government of India’ss website, mygov.in , and click ‘Start’
- Provide your name and date of birth
- Give your contact details like mailing address,, mobile number.
Tips for the quiz contest:
- Questions for the quiz are primarily based on the lives of Padma Awardees 2018. But like any test, do expect some surprise elements to keep things interesting
- This is a timed quiz with ten questions to be answered in 90 seconds
- You can skip a question and come back to it later
- The quiz will start as soon as you click the ‘Start’ button
- Top selected participants will get an opportunity to attend the Padma Awards Pre-Ceremony on April 1 and the Ceremony on the April 2 to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
- The selected participants who had been shortlisted for attending the ceremony on March 20 would not be re-invited
- MyGov holds the right to disqualify participation of any user for any misconduct or improprieties.
Recipients of Padma Awards 2018
Padma Shri awardees:
- Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) – Literature and Education (Literature – Urdu)
- Sitavva Joddati – Social Work
- Manas Bihari Verma – Science & Engineering (Defence)
- Abhay Bang (Duo) – Medicine Rani Bang (Duo) – Medicine
- Damodar Ganesh Bapat – Social Work
- Prafulla Govinda Baruah – Literature and Education-Journalism
- Mohan Swaroop Bhatia – Art-Folk Music
- Sudhanshu Biswas – Social Work
- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Sports-Weightlifting
- Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi – Literature and Education-Journalism
- Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) – Trade & Industry
- Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi – Art-Weaving
- Somdev Devvarman – Sports-Tennis
- Yeshi Dhoden – Medicine
- Arup Kumar Dutta – Literature and Education
- Doddarange Gowda – Art-Lyrics
- Arvind Gupta – Literature and Education
- Digamber Hansda – Literature and Education
- Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) – Art-Dance
- Piyong Temjen Jamir – Literature and Education
- Malti Joshi – Literature and Education
- Manoj Joshi – Art-Acting
- Rameshwarlal Kabra – Trade & Industry
- Pran Kishore Kaul – Art
- Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) – Others-Architecture
- Vijay Kichlu – Art-Music
- Tommy Koh (Foreigner) – Public Affairs
- Lakshmikutty – Medicine-Traditional
- Joyshree Goswami Mahanta – Literature and Education
- Narayan Das Maharaj – Others-Spiritualism
- Pravakara Maharana – Art-Sculpture
- Hun Many (Foreigner) – Public Affairs
- Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) – Others- Yoga
- Zaverilal Mehta – Literature and Education-Journalism
- Krishna Bihari Mishra – Literature and Education
- Sisir Purushottam Mishra – Art-Cinema
- Subhasini Mistry – Social Work
- Tomio Mizokami (Foreigner) – Literature and Education
- Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism
- Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar – Literature and Education
- Thant Myint – U (Foreigner) – Public Affairs
- V Nanammal – Others-Yoga
- Sulagitti Narasamma – Social Work
- Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan – Art-Folk Music
- I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) – Art-Sculpture
- Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) – Social Work
- Gobaradhan Panika – Art-Weaving
- Bhabani Charan Pattanaik – Public Affairs
- Murlikant Petkar – Sports-Swimming
- Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) – Literature and Education
- M R Rajagopal – Medicine-Palliative Care
- Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) – Social Work
- Chandra Sekhar Rath – Literature and Education
- S S Rathore – Civil Service
- Amitava Roy – Science and Engineering
- Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) – Medicine-Ophthalmology
- R Sathyanarayana – Art-Music
- Pankaj M Shah – Medicine-Oncology
- Bhajju Shyam – Art-Painting
- Maharao Raghuveer Singh – Literature and Education
- Kidambi Srikanth – Sports-Badminton
- Ibrahim Sutar – Art-Music
- Siddeshwara Swamiji – Others-Spiritualism
- Lentina Ao Thakkar – Social Work
- Vikram Chandra Thakur – Science and Engineering
- Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan (Duo) – Art-Music Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan (Duo) – Art-Music
- Nguyen Tien Thien (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism
- Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi – Literature and Education
- Rajagopalan Vasudevan – Science and Engineering
- Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji – Literature and Education
- Romulus Whitaker – Others-Wildlife Conservation
- Baba Yogendra – Art
- A Zakia – Literature and Education
Padma Vibhushan:
- Illaiyaraja – Art-Music
- Ghulam Mustafa Khan – Art-Music
- P Parameswaran- Literature and Education
Padma Bhushan awardees:
- Pankaj Advani – Sports-Billiards/Snooker
- Philipose Mar Chrysostom – Others-Spiritualism
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Sports-Cricket
- Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) – Public affairs
- Ramachandran Nagaswamy – Others-Archaeology
- Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) – Literature and Education
- Laxman Pai – Art-Painting
- Arvind Parikh – Art-Music
- Sharda Sinha – Art-Music
The top selected participants of the Phase I of the quiz had attended Padma Awards Ceremony held on March 20 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
