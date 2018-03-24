How to win tickets to attend 2018 Padma Awards

The quiz contest will continue till March 26 (Source: mygov.in) The quiz contest will continue till March 26 (Source: mygov.in)

In honour of the Padma Awards recipients, the government has started a quiz contest, ‘Peoples Padma 2018’, this year based primarily on the lives of India’s heroes. The winners will get a chance to visit the Padma Awards ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on April 2. The quiz contest will continue till March 26.

How to register for the quiz?

Visit government of India’ss website, mygov.in , and click ‘Start’

Provide your name and date of birth

Give your contact details like mailing address,, mobile number.

Tips for the quiz contest:

Questions for the quiz are primarily based on the lives of Padma Awardees 2018. But like any test, do expect some surprise elements to keep things interesting

This is a timed quiz with ten questions to be answered in 90 seconds

You can skip a question and come back to it later

The quiz will start as soon as you click the ‘Start’ button

Top selected participants will get an opportunity to attend the Padma Awards Pre-Ceremony on April 1 and the Ceremony on the April 2 to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

The selected participants who had been shortlisted for attending the ceremony on March 20 would not be re-invited

MyGov holds the right to disqualify participation of any user for any misconduct or improprieties.

Recipients of Padma Awards 2018

Padma Shri awardees:

Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) – Literature and Education (Literature – Urdu)

Sitavva Joddati – Social Work

Manas Bihari Verma – Science & Engineering (Defence)

Abhay Bang (Duo) – Medicine Rani Bang (Duo) – Medicine

Damodar Ganesh Bapat – Social Work

Prafulla Govinda Baruah – Literature and Education-Journalism

Mohan Swaroop Bhatia – Art-Folk Music

Sudhanshu Biswas – Social Work

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Sports-Weightlifting

Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi – Literature and Education-Journalism

Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) – Trade & Industry

Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi – Art-Weaving

Somdev Devvarman – Sports-Tennis

Yeshi Dhoden – Medicine

Arup Kumar Dutta – Literature and Education

Doddarange Gowda – Art-Lyrics

Arvind Gupta – Literature and Education

Digamber Hansda – Literature and Education

Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) – Art-Dance

Piyong Temjen Jamir – Literature and Education

Malti Joshi – Literature and Education

Manoj Joshi – Art-Acting

Rameshwarlal Kabra – Trade & Industry

Pran Kishore Kaul – Art

Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) – Others-Architecture

Vijay Kichlu – Art-Music

Tommy Koh (Foreigner) – Public Affairs

Lakshmikutty – Medicine-Traditional

Joyshree Goswami Mahanta – Literature and Education

Narayan Das Maharaj – Others-Spiritualism

Pravakara Maharana – Art-Sculpture

Hun Many (Foreigner) – Public Affairs

Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) – Others- Yoga

Zaverilal Mehta – Literature and Education-Journalism

Krishna Bihari Mishra – Literature and Education

Sisir Purushottam Mishra – Art-Cinema

Subhasini Mistry – Social Work

Tomio Mizokami (Foreigner) – Literature and Education

Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism

Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar – Literature and Education

Thant Myint – U (Foreigner) – Public Affairs

V Nanammal – Others-Yoga

Sulagitti Narasamma – Social Work

Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan – Art-Folk Music

I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) – Art-Sculpture

Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) – Social Work

Gobaradhan Panika – Art-Weaving

Bhabani Charan Pattanaik – Public Affairs

Murlikant Petkar – Sports-Swimming

Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) – Literature and Education

M R Rajagopal – Medicine-Palliative Care

Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) – Social Work

Chandra Sekhar Rath – Literature and Education

S S Rathore – Civil Service

Amitava Roy – Science and Engineering

Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) – Medicine-Ophthalmology

R Sathyanarayana – Art-Music

Pankaj M Shah – Medicine-Oncology

Bhajju Shyam – Art-Painting

Maharao Raghuveer Singh – Literature and Education

Kidambi Srikanth – Sports-Badminton

Ibrahim Sutar – Art-Music

Siddeshwara Swamiji – Others-Spiritualism

Lentina Ao Thakkar – Social Work

Vikram Chandra Thakur – Science and Engineering

Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan (Duo) – Art-Music Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan (Duo) – Art-Music

Nguyen Tien Thien (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism

Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi – Literature and Education

Rajagopalan Vasudevan – Science and Engineering

Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji – Literature and Education

Romulus Whitaker – Others-Wildlife Conservation

Baba Yogendra – Art

A Zakia – Literature and Education

Padma Vibhushan:

Illaiyaraja – Art-Music

Ghulam Mustafa Khan – Art-Music

P Parameswaran- Literature and Education

Padma Bhushan awardees:

Pankaj Advani – Sports-Billiards/Snooker

Philipose Mar Chrysostom – Others-Spiritualism

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Sports-Cricket

Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) – Public affairs

Ramachandran Nagaswamy – Others-Archaeology

Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) – Literature and Education

Laxman Pai – Art-Painting

Arvind Parikh – Art-Music

Sharda Sinha – Art-Music

The top selected participants of the Phase I of the quiz had attended Padma Awards Ceremony held on March 20 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

