People’s aspiration rise when they believe govt will deliver on its promises: Piyush Goyal

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das felicitates Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal during 'Jharkhand Mining Show-2017' at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Union Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that people’s aspirations rise only when they believe that the government in power has the intention and the capacity to deliver on its promises. He also said that without a ‘new Jharkhand’, the concept of a new India could not be completed.

Inaugurating the first ever ‘Jharkhand Mining Show-2017’, a three-day global mining and minerals meet, the Minister said: “Whenever we talk about big things, people question as to whether we will be able to complete them, because people’s aspirations are very high. To them, I say that people’s aspirations rise only when they believe that the government of the day will deliver on those promises.”

Goyal underlined the intention of the state government citing how Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das allayed all his fears about security in connection with a couple of rail links passing through Maoism-infested areas. “I raised this point to him and he simply retorted by saying “who told you so”. “He has assured me that we can work 24 hours and security would not be compromised; our forces will be there,” he said, while leaving for a complete review of railway plans in the state.

The minister also highlighted that development without keeping the improvement of lives of common people would be meaningless. The Minister of Water and Sanitation and the Coal India Limited (CIL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide more than 25,000 million gallons a day, available in open cast mining projects of CIL’s subsidiaries and Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Eastern Coalfields Limited for drinking water to the population.

The recruitment in Sports University in Ranchi, being developed by the CCL, will also be expedited. CIL (Acting) Chairman Gopal Singh said that they had planned to recruit 224 children for this year, but has now been asked by the Minister to have all 1,400 children, the targeted number, achieved by the end of this year. The Sports University envisages training, lodging, food “all free” and a stipend of Rs 500 to young boys and girls.

CM Das said that the state wanted the investors not only to invest in mining but also in manufacturing of mining equipment and mining exploration tools. “The products will have a ready market in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal, because they have mining projects in large numbers and they get the equipment from outside,” said the CM, while addressing the gathering.

Jharkhand, with 40 per cent of the mineral reserves of the country, wanted to market its potential, as it contributed to only 9 per cent of the total mineral-based output in the country, said Industries Secretary S K Barnwal. He pointed out that at least 95 MoUs signed in Memorandum Jharkhand-2017, held in February, have already been implemented on the ground.

