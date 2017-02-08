UP polls: People will suffer if alliance of two ‘shahzadas’ wins, says Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah BJP National President Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh would suffer if the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance came to power as the two ‘Shahzadas’ (princes) – Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi – had failed to keep even their parents happy. Launching a scathing attack on the SP chief and Congress vice-president, Shah claimed, “Ek se maa paareshan hai aur ek se baap dukhi hai (The mother of one is worried and the father of the other is upset.)”

Addressing a rally at Bilaspur town in this district, he claimed, “If the alliance led by these two Shahzadas (princes) form government, they would not be able to deliver and the people would be exploited.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

“One is attached to those politicians who have looted the entire nation for six decades, while other is responsible for looting the state in the last five years. Now their hidden agenda is to make Uttar Pradesh bankrupt by adopting disruptive policies,” Shah alleged.

Even after Akhilesh took over as the president of Samajwadi Party “no reform is visible as everybody there is comfortably ensconced in their positions and the situation in the outfit is same”, he claimed.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s question as to what the Modi government had done for the people so far, Shah shot back, asking, “What has Congress done during its 60 years of rule?”

“We assure that if BJP comes to power in UP, sugarcane dues will be cleared and credited to the bank accounts of the farmers,” he said.

The BJP national president also advised the “critics of the party” to keep an eye on the development schemes launched by the Modi government which, he claimed, shall bring a “revolutionary change” in economic, social and political lives.

On the claim by some youths claim that they did not get laptops from the Akhilesh government after they “disclosed their religion”, Shah said, “This harms the secular atmosphere of the state.”