People will not forget those who criticize Army: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. (File Photo) BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. (File Photo)

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain today said that the people of this country would never “forgive and forget” those who question the credibility of the Indian Army and try to demoralize the defence forces.

“You can criticize the BJP as much as you want. You can criticize our Prime Minister. But criticizing and questioning the credibility of Indian Army is unpardonable. If someone tries to demoralize Indian Army by making atrocious statements then the people of this country will never forgive them,” Hussain said while addressing a programme here.

Hussain’s comments come in the backdrop of Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for likening Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to a “goon on the street”, a remark over which the BJP demanded an apology from no less than its chief Sonia Gandhi.

Dikshit had tendered an apology, saying he had reservations about Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s comments but should have chosen appropriate words.

Hussain alleged that such comments gave ammo to Pakistan.

While speaking on the ongoing turmoil in Kashmir, Hussain said,” There is turmoil because terrorism in Kashmir is on its death bed and before dying it is giving a last try. That is why there is a turmoil. But we will not bow our heads before terrorism.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App