People will boycott Padmaavat if released, says Karni Sena chief

Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty/file) Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty/file)

Two days before Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat hits the screens, founder of the Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said there will be a “janta curfew” across the country if the movie is released.

At a press conference on Monday, Kalvi said he had accepted an invitation, allegedly sent by Bhansali Productions, to attend a pre-screening of the film. “He thought we would refuse the offer, but we will not. We also want it to be shown to six of the nine people who were chosen by the censor board, but not shown the movie. We will agree with their suggestions,” he said.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered reassurance that the film will be released on January 25 and law and order will be maintained. “The Supreme Court’s order must be followed. If someone does not want to screen the movie based on the appeal, we accept it. But if anyone wants to screen the film, they will be provided security,” he said.

The letter allegedly sent to Kalvi — dated January 20 and signed by the movie’s associate producer — invites the group to see how the film “showcases the honour and valour of the Rajput community”, while also depicting Rani Padmavati “with dignity and respect”. It also requests for “cooperation for peaceful release” of the film post the screening.

Kalvi, however, expressed confidence that the film would not be released. “I appeal to all social organisations. Get ready and appeal to all cinema house owners to not screen the movie. I have full faith that janta curfew will prevail. Public will say we will not watch the film, theatres will not screen it and distributors will not circulate it,” he said.

On any violence that may prevail post the release, he said, “If the movie releases and there is violence, Bhansali will be responsible; he created this spectacle. I do not support violence.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said they have made special security arrangements outside all cinema halls to ensure smooth screening of the movie. Police said they are also in touch with their counterparts in other states for information on those planning to disrupt the screening.

