Maharashtra polls: People will back us because of our work, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who spearheaded BJP’s campaign for the civic polls, on Tuesday exuded confidence that people will support the party on basis of the work it has done. Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta and mother, voted in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation election at a booth near their residence in Dharampeth here at around 11.45 AM.

The Chief Minister, who is facing a battle of prestige in the election to 10 Municipal Corporation, including cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, told reporters, “I have full faith that on the basis of work we (BJP) have done, people will back us.”

He appealed to voters across the state to exercise their voting right in order to strengthen democracy. Fadnavis said voting is the responsibility of citizens and they should participate in the democratic process.

Polling for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and nine other civic bodies across Maharashtra got underway this morning with estranged allies BJP and Shiv Sena locked in an intense battle.