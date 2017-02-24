People want Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi as CM: Rabri Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s wife, Rabri Devi, on Thursday created a stir, claiming that people want to see her son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, as Bihar’s chief minister.

She was reacting to questions about growing chorus among RJD lawmakers for installing Tejashwi as the CM since RJD is the senior partner with 80 seats in Bihar’s ruling alliance.

Devi later clarified that she was speaking in context of the 2020 assembly polls. She added that Nitish Kumar would continue to be the leader of the alliance and CM. “Janta ki maang hai (it is people’s demand),” she told journalists ahead of the state assembly’s budget session. Later claimed that her statement was blown out of proportion. “Nitish Kumar is the leader of the Grand Alliance till 2020. What will happen in 2020 polls would be decided by people,’’ the former CM clarified. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said Devi has the right to say whatever she wants. He added that Prasad and Devi have accepted Nitish as chief minister.