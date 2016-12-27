People unhappy due to cash crunch after note ban: SAD(A)

A woman takes rest next to a queue outside an ATM. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand) A woman takes rest next to a queue outside an ATM. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann on Monday claimed that there is widespread resentment among people due to cash crunch following the Centre’s demonetisation move. There is widespread resentment among people due to demonetisation as they are suffering heavily due to misrule and faulty decisions of the present dispensation at the Centre, he said at a political conference of SAD(A) and Sarbat Khalsa organisations during Shaheedi Jor Mela.

Holding “mainstream” political parties “responsible” for “allowing” drug problem reach an alarming stage that has ruined lives of hundreds of youngsters in Punjab, Mann said people will teach a harsh lesson to the ruling SAD. Claiming that incidents of sacrilege have increased due to inept handling of such sensitive cases by the ruling class, he said conspirators are still at large.