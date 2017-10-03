People sitting in Congress office working to sink party: Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File Photo)

Three days after his meeting with AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, after which he claimed to have returned satisfied, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh once again hit out, although indirectly, against PCC president Sukhwinder Singh.

“Some people sitting in the Congress office (PCC) are working hard to see that the Congress boat sinks completely. They tried to split the party making three-three blocks of a single unit. They are working totally against the party constitution. Who will save the Congress with a such people running the party show from the PCC office?” he asked. Virbhadra added that he was elected PCC president four times and also just two months before last elections. “I believe that elections to various posts, at even block level should be in a democratic manner. All the members should come through elections and not by nominations,” he reiterated in a veiled attack against Sukhu.

In Chopal, a constituency where the Congress lost the 2012 poll to an Independent, Virbhadra declared former MLA Subhash Manglate, currently chairman of the State Marketing Board, as his choice to contest the next election on party ticket. He praised Manglate as a hardworking Congress leader. About the sitting Independent MLA from Chopal, Balbir Verma, who recently joined the BJP, Virbhadra said the MLA had betrayed the people just before the elections. Verma was once considered close to the CM.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 4.73 crore Industrial Training Institute at Nerwa. He also inspected the newly constructed college building at Nerwa which he inaugurated online few days ago.

