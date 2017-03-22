People should not bother about my working hours: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Source: PTI/File) Navjot Singh Sidhu (Source: PTI/File)

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who earlier stirred a controversy with his assertion that he will continue to appear on the popular show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, said that people should have no problem with how much hours he contributes in office. “If I work four days a month, 7 pm to 6 am why are people getting stomach ache?” he asked.

The cricketer-turned politician added that his presence in the TV shows will not affect his Cabinet responsibilities.

Hitting at former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sidhu added, “Should I run bus service like Sukbir or indulge in any corruption?” Sidhu has been made the Minister of Tourism and Culture and local bodies in the new Congress Government-led by Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu, insisting to participate as a celebrity-judge on the popular TV show, yesterday asserted that it was not office-of-profit.

“An office-of-profit is when the government is paying you money, employing you or giving you remuneration. A government office is an office-of-profit. This is not,” Sidhu told ANI.

“Sometimes, I work all seven days from early morning till 6 pm. So, what I do after 6 pm is nobody’s business,” he added.

Sidhu, however, did not say much about the Punjab Chief Minister seeking legal counsel over whether the former can continue working in the entertainment industry as an office-holder.

“The boss is always right,” Sidhu said.

