‘People should come together, bring about much needed change in society’: Kamal Haasan

On the second leg of his state wide tour after forming his party ‘Makkal Neethi Maiyyam,’ actor Kamal Haasan today asked people to come together to bring about the ‘much needed’ change in society.
Addressing a large number of party workers and fans at Avanashi in nearby Tirupur district, he said it was not enough to bring in crowds for a meeting. One should come and work at the grassroots level to bring in the ‘much needed’ change in society, he said.
The actor-cum-politician is on a tour of Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts to meet people and workers. Earlier, Kamal Hassan paid homage at the farmers memorial at nearby Perumanallurby by placing a wreath there.
The actor said he supported early implementation of the long pending Athikadavu-Avanashi Water project. He met those who were fighting for it’s cause over the years.
Earlier, talking to reporters at the city airport, Kamal Hassan said he had come to meet members of Fans Association and party workers.
“This is neither a public meeting nor a conference,” he said.
Haasan took the political plunge by launching the “Makkal Needhi Mayyam” at Madurai on February 21, saying his outfit was committed to politics free from “games of caste and religion” and would focus on good governance.
The top actor had also touched upon key issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery river water dispute, alleged corruption and vote for money.
He had told his followers to realise that they have a big responsibility and they had to be pioneers.
Haasan had earlier visited former President A P J Abdul Kalam’s residence at Rameswaram, where he sought blessings from the late leader’s brother.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 10, 2018 at 10:05 pmMy Name is Grace Laurence, From USA I wish to share my testimonies with the World about what Dr ALEKO has just done for me ,This great man brought my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell within 24 hours. I was married to my husband Maxwell Laurence we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact email (Alekospellcaster009 ) then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared and cast a very strong spell for me and bring my lost husband back within 24hrs, and after a month I missed my monthly period and went for a test and the result showed that i was pregnant. i am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr ALEKO for what you have done for Call or him 1 442-243-3652.Reply