People should boycott chinese products: Indresh Kumar

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said today that people should boycott chinese products and emphasised that the focus should be on ‘swadeshi’ products. “The government of India will deal with China in its own way, but we must boycott chinese goods,” Kumar said in Lucknow while attending a programme on the eve of Rakshabandhan, according to a statement. His comments come in the backdrop of the Doklam stand-off.

He claimed that the government of India has already put Pakistan and China in the dock in the global context, the statement said. Kumar also stressed that the people should accept ‘swadeshi’ or made in India products in their lives.

Speaking about the Rakshabandhan, Kumar said it was a festival to honour women. “A society which honours the women, divinity dwells there,” he said. He also stressed on respecting the armed forces. “Our independence, honour and culture is safe thanks to the Army. We must respect them,” Kumar said.

He also emphasised on the importance of cleanliness. Cleanliness must start from us and we should pledge not to spread litter in public places, he said.

