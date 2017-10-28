People see Bimal Gurung as leader, Binay Tamang as traitor: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File photo) West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday said the people of Darjeeling consider GJM chief Bimal Gurung as their leader, and Binay Tamang, leader of the party’s another faction, as a “traitor”. “One cannot create a leader overnight. Bimal Gurung became a leader after a lot of struggle. One may agree with him or disagree with his ideologies, but one cannot take away his credentials as a leader. Today, the state government is portraying Binay Tamang as a leader, but people of the Hills will not accept him. They treat him as a traitor, and still consider Gurung as their leader.”

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was in Siliguri, held CM Mamata Banerjee responsible for the present situation in the Hills. “The state government was acting like the British… The CM believes in politics of destruction. The situation could have been handled through discussions, but she used her administration to disrupt the situation. People of the Hills are angry with her,” he said.

