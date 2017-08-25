People queue outside RBI to withdraw new notes in denominations of Rs 50, Rs 200

A man poses with the new banknotes of Rs 200 and Rs 50. (Source: ANI) A man poses with the new banknotes of Rs 200 and Rs 50. (Source: ANI)

A day after the Reserve Bank announced the introduction of new currency notes of denomination of Rs 50 and Rs 200, people on Friday were seen queuing up to withdraw them outside the central bank’s office in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. An official statement from the RBI said the new denomination notes will help in making transactions better and also help in replacing the soiled banknotes. While the Rs 200 note is yellowish-orange in colour, the Rs 50 notes are fluorescent blue.

Meanwhile, a resident of Mumbai was seen in possession of the new Rs 50 bank note on Thursday. An exclusive picture of the man with the new note was accessed by The Indian Express. The new Rs 50 note bears the signature of RBI governor Urjit Patel. It has a motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue.

However, all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the central bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd