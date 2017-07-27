People pay tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on Twitter on his second death anniversary

Former President, APJ Abdul Kalam Former President, APJ Abdul Kalam

Today marks the second death anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, who was endearingly known as the ‘Missile Man of India’ for his relentless efforts in improving the Indian military missile arena, by focusing on developing the ballistic missile as well as the launch vehicle technology. Dr. Kalam, who was an aerospace engineer before he became the President of India (2002-2007), had made sincere contributions to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisaiton (ISRO). A scientist who had dedicated forty years to the field, Dr. Kalam was a key player in the 1998 nuclear tests – Pokhran II. This was an important event in the country’s history, held 24 years after the first nuclear test, which was conducted in May 1974 and was code-named Smiling Buddha. In 2002, Dr. Kalam was elected as the President, receiving favourable support not only from the reigning Bhartiya Janta Party, but also from the opposition.

A recipient of innumerable prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Kalam had authored his autobiography titled, Wings of Fire. Post his presidency, he lived a quiet civilian life, focusing on writing and public service. Two years ago, on July 27, 2015, Dr. Kalam experienced a fatal cardiac arrest while giving a lecture at IIM, Shillong, where he was a visiting professor. He had collapsed and was immediately rushed to Bethany Hospital where he was declared dead. Dr. Kalam was 83 years old.

Today, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Dr. Kalam/s memorial at Pei Karumbu in his birthplace, Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, tweets pour in on Twitter paying homage to Dr. Kalam’s monumental contributions made to the country:

#WATCH PM Modi at inauguration of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram http://t.co/GfOGOTkBHG — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

Dr. #APJAbdulKalam

salutations & tributes to the #MissileMan of India who continues to inspire us & who taught us to dream… pic.twitter.com/YZv40T6onz — J.Deepa (@JDeepaOfficial) July 27, 2017

Tributes to a great President and one of the greatest ever Indian's #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniversary.They don't make like him anymore pic.twitter.com/XimEDqQ3vP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 27, 2017

People of #India fondly remember 'Missile Man' Late APJ #AbdulKalam on his death anniversary today. He was truly a People's #President. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 27, 2017

All those who r patriots & treat India as their mother r Hindus#AbdulKalam read Gita & treated India as mother so he is Hindu #MissileMan pic.twitter.com/osHwnRp4hz — Republic Of India (@RepubIicofIndia) July 27, 2017

My humble tributes to the great visionary Dr. #AbdulKalam – a simple man who touched the lives of millions – eternal inspiration for us all! pic.twitter.com/D14uXNvpUc — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 27, 2017

My tribute to the former President of India,great teacher & eminent scientist Bharat Ratna Dr. A P J #AbdulKalam Ji on his death anniversary pic.twitter.com/WbJDyK70KD — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 27, 2017

Child's smile, saint's lifestyle. Beloved #MissileMan you are being missed by nation and it's 1.3 billion people. #Tribute on Death Anni. pic.twitter.com/arEFtDoydv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 27, 2017

Rich tribute to Former President of India, legendary Scientist, Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. #MissileMan pic.twitter.com/Iv7eilP8L5 — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) July 27, 2017

Tribute to the Former President of India, #MissileMan & word renowned scientist Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Ji on his death Anniversary #KalamSir — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) July 27, 2017

