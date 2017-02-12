People of UP will show ‘horoscope’ to BJP on March 11: Congress

The Congress on Sunday took swipe on PM Modi’s remark on the grand old party and said that people of UP will show the ‘horoscope’ to BJP on March 11. (Representational Image) The Congress on Sunday took swipe on PM Modi’s remark on the grand old party and said that people of UP will show the ‘horoscope’ to BJP on March 11. (Representational Image)

The Congress Party on Sunday took swipe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on the grand old party and said that people of Uttar Pradesh will show the ‘horoscope’ to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11. “As far as opening of the horoscope is concerned on March 11, the horoscope of the BJP will be opened by people of Uttar Pradesh and after the first phase of the election it seems to me that several of the BJP candidates will lose their deposits as people have understood what their vote bank politics is all about. They want to divide society, people and create an environment of hatred and people of India don’t want that,” Congress leader Kapil Sibal told ANI.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi’s statements are inconsistent to the office of the top post.

“When Prime Minister occupies very high position and he is our prime minister then he should not be using language which is inconsistent to the status of his office……we respect the office,” he said.

“When the Prime Minister speaks then people of India should start respecting what he saying but if he starts using language that I will open your horoscope if you don’t behave in a particular manner that is inconsistent to the status of that office,” he added.

Under fire from the Opposition over his raincoat barb at his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh in Parliament, Prime Minister Modi at a poll rally in Haridwar on Friday asked the Congress to hold its tongue and show regard to the dignity of language.

“I tell Congress leaders to hold their tongue or else I have their entire horoscope. I do not want to give up dignity of words and conduct but if you speak nonsense, your past will chase you, your misdeeds, your sins will chase you,” he said.