People of Tamil Nadu ready to throw out DMK, AIADMK: Arvind Kejriwal on Kamal Haasan’s party launch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins Kamal Haasan for the launch of his party. (Source: @maiamofficial) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins Kamal Haasan for the launch of his party. (Source: @maiamofficial)

Congratulating Kamal Haasan on his political debut, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that people of Tamil Nadu now have an alternative to DMK and AIADMK. “The people were stuck between two parties DMK and AIADMK, both corrupt parties. But now I congratulate them as they have an honest alternative when they go to vote,” said the AAP convener who shared the stage with Haasan at the launch of his political party.

Haasan named his party Makkal Needhi Maiam and said it is for the people. Kejriwal was accompanied by his party colleague Somnath Bharti. Kejriwal said he has been a fan of Haasan’s acting. “It’s a matter of great honour and privilege for me to be present at the launch of this great political alternative started by Kamal Hassan,” said Kejriwal

“I’ve been a great fan of Kamal as a film personality. But I stand here today because he is a real-life hero. He is not only honest, but he also has a great vision. I admire his courage to speak up and fight against injustice and communal forces in the country,” added Kejriwal.

Asserting that everything is possible with an honest government, Kejriwal expressed hope of Makkal Needhi Maiam’s record victory in the state elections. “With the kind of energy I’m seeing here, I’m sure people of Tamil Nadu will break the record of Delhi where they rejected BJP and Congress within a year of AAP,” said Kejriwal

Urging people to vote for Haasan, he said “Delhi is witnessing a transformation in every sector. Now I can see that people of Tamil Nadu are ready to throw out DMK and ADMK and bring Kamal Hassan to power.

If you want corruption vote for them, if you want schools, hospitals, roads, electricity vote for Kamal.”

Haasan also thanked Kejriwal for his support. “I must thank you Kejriwal for starting my political inning right from today,” said the actor-turned-politican.

