People of Punjab impatient to root out Akali-BJP govt: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the people of Punjab are getting impatient to root out the Akali-BJP coalition in the state and want to bring in the “honest AAP” to help rid people of drug menace and corruption. Election Commission today announced the dates for the high-stakes Assembly elections in five states, including Goa and Punjab which will go to polls on February 4.

“Goa and Punjab will go to polls on February 4. We welcome this. People had been waiting impatiently for the announcement of poll dates in the two states,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have been campaigning extensively in Punjab over the last few months and the young party hopes to replicates its stunning performance in Delhi Assembly elections. It also to expand its footprint beyond the national capital.

“The condition of people has worsened to such a level that they are getting impatient to root out the Akali-BJP coalition government in Punjab,” he alleged.

Drug menace and corruption are among the major issues that AAP has been raising even as it reaching out to people in the state through its intensive campaigning, both on ground and on social media.

“People of Punjab want to bring honest AAP into power which can help them get rid of the drug menace and corruption,” Kejriwal claimed.