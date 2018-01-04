People of Maharashtra want development and not conflict, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said there are forces (people) with no issues creating caste conflict and they cannot thwart the progressive outlook and development of Maharashtra.

“The people of Maharashtra want development,” he said. “The incident at Bhima Koregaon was unfortunate. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence that took place across Maharashtra. We are monitoring the CCTV footage,” Fadnavis added.

The government is committed to take stern action against those found guilty, he said. “There is no question of sparing any body if their guilt is established,” the chief minister said. “It is evident that there are some forces that are trying to create caste and community conflict. Those who have no issues are engaged in such mindless acts,” Fadnavis added.

Appealing to the people to show restrain and maintain harmony and peace, the chief minister said: “Maharashtra has always adopted a progressive outlook. The people of Maharashtra are concerned about development. They will never fall prey to the devious designs of handful sections that create conflict to serve their vested interests.”

He added that the state has seen great rulers and reformers whose concern was people’s welfare.

“We are guided by the great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule,” Fadnavis said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App