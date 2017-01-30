People now fear if Devendra Fadnavis has become CM of goons: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the former BJP ally for alleged “extortion”, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hit back and said there was a fear among many that Fadnavis had become the CM of goons. The Sena had earlier alleged that the BJP had gone on a spree to absorb people with criminal antecedents into the party.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The earlier image of the CM has been maligned. People now fear if he has become the chief minister of goons,’’ Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

Fadnavis had Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Shiv Sena, in the aftermath of the latter deciding to snap ties with the BJP for the civic polls.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Mumbai as part of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Melava (Resolve for Victory Rally) in Goregaon Saturday, the same venue where Uddhav had on January 26 announced the split, Fadnavis alleged that Sena was into extortion, calling Uddhav “Duryodhana”. He had also alleged that the Sena was not keen to bring transparency into the functioning of urban local bodies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“The CM had earlier said no one can become the prime minister simply by giving a speech from Red Fort. Similarly, nobody becomes Lord Krishna just because one thinks (of himself) so,” Uddhav said while taking a swipe at the CM who Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar had referred to as ‘Krishna’.

Uddhav Thackeray also taunted the BJP for “failing” to honour its poll promise of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said, “They (the BJP) must be looking for the bricks they had collected earlier. If they find those bricks, may be they will build the temple. Mandir banayenge, par kab banayenge (You will build the temple, but when will you),” asked the Sena chief.

Meanwhile, the Sena continued to target the chief minister Sunday, with senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut threatening to show the CM the party’s might.

“We respect the post of CM, not the person sitting on the position. He should resign from that position and then say things about the Sena. The Sena will then show what it really is made of,” Raut said in Goa.