People now fear cows, not tiger: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday accused the BJP of promoting cow vigilantism in the country and said people earlier used to fear tigers, but now, were scared of cows. The former Bihar chief minister also said that he would fight the BJP, even if he was “hanged in public” by the Narendra Modi government.

“The BJP has vitiated the atmosphere in the country. Had (Mahatma) Gandhi been alive today, he would have felt ashamed. Earlier, people used to fear tigers. Now they are scared of cows,” he said. Prasad was speaking at a function organised to mark 100 years of a Muslim orphanage here.

“I will keep fighting the BJP. The Narendra Modi government may get me hanged in public, I am not going to give up my fight for communal harmony,” the RJD supremo said.

Lashing out at his arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prasad said, “He cheated the people by quitting the ‘Grand Alliance’ which we had formed together. He will get a befitting reply from the people in times to come”.

“He (Kumar) changes colours like a chameleon. One can never predict in which direction he will move”, the RJD chief alleged. There have been irregularities in the schemes being run by the governments at the Centre and in Bihar, he alleged.

