People must help make India cashless society, says President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said that India is on the cusp of a digital revolution, but still has a long way to go in becoming a cashless society.

“India has a long way to go to become a cashless society. Presently, we remain primarily a cash based economy with about 95 per cent of the personal consumption and 86 per cent of all transactions being in cash. The initiatives of the government are a good beginning and we need to sustain and nurture these with active participation from all segments of the society. It is necessary to reduce cash in circulation and impart greater urgency to promoting secure digital payment methods to ensure greater transparency,” Mukherjee said. He was speaking at the 100th mega draw of lots for Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“India is on the cusp of a digital revolution. More than one billion Indians have a unique identity number with a biometric identifier which is unique in its own way. Even countries which are technologically far more advanced than India with comparatively much smaller size population do not have such a system in place. The Aadhaar card initiative is a watershed event in the development story of India,” he added. The Government of India had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in November last year avowedly to crack down on black money. That goal was later changed to a cashless society.

Mukherjee urged all citizens to extend their unstinted support to the mission of using less cash.

