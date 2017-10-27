People may not like Shiv Sena’s double role in politics: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday gave an advise to BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena against its “double role” in politics. While stating that the BJP and the Sena were two separate parties and bound to have differences, he said: “It is my belief that when you are in a ruling coalition and also playing the role of opposition, people may not give their approval. Differences on policies are understandable but there are some leaders within the Sena who probably think they are bigger than the party president, Uddhav Thackeray, who continue to attack the BJP and its government.”

The CM’s comments came during a programme, Manthan, organised by the Aaj Tak India Today group in Mumbai. Responding to questions on relations with the Sena and the party’s repeated criticism against the government and its policies, Fadnavis said: “The question arises because you all read Saamana (Sena’s mouthpiece). Thankfully, I don’t. The relations with Uddhav Thackeray were cordial and friendly. There was absolutely no problem with the Sena in the government or taking any decision in the cabinet meeting.”

Asked to chose between the NCP and Sena, Fadnavis said: “It is obviously Shiv Sena. We are ideologically similar, despite being two separate parties and have had a long relationship of 25 years. I always admire NCP president Sharad Pawar for his development politics. The BJP has always fought against Pawar’s NCP and would continue to do in future.”

Referring to former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan’s attack against the BJP for claiming victory in the recently-held sarpanch elections, Fadnavis said: “I throw an open challenge to the Congress and Prithviraj Chavan. I am getting our sarpanch in Pune. Let them also get their sarpanch. My number of elected sarpanchs will be more than the entire opposition clubbed together. In every gram panchayat and village, people know who belongs where and which group is aligned to which party. It is all in public domain. So where is the question of fudging facts?”

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was his role model, he added: “It takes 25 to 30 years of hard work (tapasya) to attain that kind of stature, popularity and earn respect. I am sure every CM should keep Modi as their role model.”

Refuting the charge of corruption in his government, Fadnavis said: “My government has never compromised on any wrong going. Development plank and transparent government is our strength.”

He said work on the Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Expressway will commence from January-February 2018 and all mega infrastructure projects would become operational in phases from 2019. He added that all projects would be completed by 2022.

