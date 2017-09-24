People making up their minds to show BJP ‘bure din’: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (PTI/File Photo) BSP chief Mayawati (PTI/File Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday termed the poor showing of the BJP in the recently held student union elections as a “good omen for political transformation”, adding that the people of the country were now making up their minds to show the saffron party ‘bure din’ (bad days). “The BJP leaders have shown ‘achhe din’ (good days) to the people of this country by misleading them. Now, the people have made up their minds to show them ‘bure din’ (bad days),” she said in a dig at the BJP’s popular slogan ‘achhe din’.

In a statement released by the BSP in Lucknow, Mayawati said the electoral loss suffered by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ outfit associated with RSS-BJP, in the student union elections in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Guwahati University, Delhi University and Hyderabad University was a “good omen for political transformation”.

“The massive loss for ABVP and the grand victory of Alliance for Social Justice is indeed a befitting tribute to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula. The BJP government at the Centre must learn a lesson from this…that it should stop indulging itself in anti-Dalit activities, so that no other Rohith Vemula is forced to end his life,” the BSP supremo said.

Mayawati also alleged that the Centre and BJP-ruled states have adopted an “indifferent approach” towards sky-rocketing price rise, unemployment, illiteracy and health problems.

