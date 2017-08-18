People informing on drug mafia need protection: Goa minister

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Friday conceded that drug mafia exists in the coastal state, and stated that people could be “scared” of giving information about the drug trade, and need protection. Two youths, hailing from Tamil Nadu, died due to drug overdose during a party on Vagator beach last Sunday. The area falls in Siolim constituency, represented by Sardesai-headed Goa Forward Party (GFP).

The GFP had announced on Thursday that it would form “special squads” of its own to fight the drug menace in the coastal belt. “There is drug mafia and everybody knows that… People may be scared to spill beans on them. So people require protection, they require some guarantee that whatever disclosed about drug mafia will actually reach the powers that be and not the mafia itself,” Sardesai said.

“That is why we (GFP) have talked about forming squads in the constituencies represented by our MLAs,” he said, speaking to reporters in Panaji. For the police to act against drug peddlers, someone has to give information, the minister said.

The drug mafia were taking narcotics to colleges, schools and the hinterland of the state, and “we need effort to save Goa, our next generation,” he said. GFP spokesperson Trajano D’Mello had said yesterday that it would form special squads of youths to help police bust the drug trade in Siolim and Saligao areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App