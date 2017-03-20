People in MP’s Bundelkhand don’t want separate state now: Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday claimed that people living in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand have given up their demand for a separate state as the region has witnessed development since the BJP came to power in the state. Bharti, who has been a votary of separate Bundelkhand state, also said that Bundelkhand Development Board would be constituted soon to ensure development of the region.

“Mainly, demand for two states – Bundelkhand and Vidarbha (in Maharashtra) – is being raised presently. The residents of Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh side don’t want a separate state now. But, people living in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region want a separate state,” Bharti told reporters here.

She said people’s stand about carving out a separate Bundelkhand state in MP has changed now.

“MP’s Bundelkhand has seen development since the BJP came to power in the state. Therefore, people living here have relinquished their demand of a separate state since the past one decade. On the other hand, people living in UP’s Bundelkhand are in favour of a separate state,” she said.

The Union Minister for Water Resources said that the funds received under the special package for Bundelkhand have been utilised in a proper way in MP’s part.

“Bundelkhand Development Board would also be constituted soon by the Centre for ensuring the development of entire region,” she informed.

Though the BJP has been in favour of smaller states, the region in UP’s Bundelkhand is very small to be turned into a separate state, she added.

“The present part of UP’s Bundelkhand is very small for a state. Some more areas like Fatehpur, Kanpur etc need to be included in Bundelkhand, but this depends on the willingness of people living there. A committee of political parties should be constituted to at least ascertain the limit of the state,” she said.

She said that the most of the new states, except Telangana, were carved out during the NDA’s rule.

“The logic behind the smaller state was better administrative management,” she added.

Bharti said that BSP supremo Mayawati had announced to carve out a separate Bundelkhand state.

“Former UP CM Mayawati had announced in Vidhan Sabha to carve out a separate Bundelkhand. But, this was mindless as she didn’t set the limit for it. Samajwadi Party (SP) was against the smaller state so it did not take any action in this direction,” she added.

