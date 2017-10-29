People in Karnataka do not want to wait long for polls: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addrerssing a public meeting for the launch of various programme at Ujire, in Karnataka on Sunday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi addrerssing a public meeting for the launch of various programme at Ujire, in Karnataka on Sunday. PTI Photo

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that the people do not want to wait long for polls and the state will join the “mainstream of development” after the Assembly elections. The Prime Minister, while addressing BJP workers at the HAL airport here also said the state was “anxious” to join the race for development.

“People of Karnataka do not want to wait elections for long. Karnataka too is anxious to join the race for development just like other states of the country. I am quite confident that Karnataka too will join the mainstream of development after the assembly elections,” he said.

The Prime Minister was referring to the Assembly polls which are due early next year, in which BJP is hoping to unseat the Congress and come back to power for a second time. The BJP had installed its first ever government in the south in 2008.

Modi made a day-long visit to Karnataka to take part in different public functions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at Modi, questioning his achievements.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “What has he (Modi) done for the economically weaker section, downtrodden and minorities? Did demonetisation help the poor people? No. What is his achievement then?” Siddaramaiah listed a number of achievements of his government.

