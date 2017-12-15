People have full faith in welfare policies of BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express File Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express File Photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the people of the country have full faith in the welfare policies of the BJP and claimed that the party was set to wrest power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and make a strong comeback in Gujarat. “People of the country have full faith in the welfare policies of the BJP and as a result of this the party has formed governments in maximum states of the country,” he told reporters.

“We will form government in Himachal Pradesh and make a strong comeback in Gujarat where the election results are going to be declared on December 18,” he said. Khattar was interacting with media persons before boarding a bus for Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh from here. Many of his ministerial colleagues were also accompanying him. He was asked to comment on exit polls which predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The Haryana chief minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers of the state government was participating in the three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ commencing today at a resort in Parwanoo.

Referring to the hill state, the chief minister said it was quite clear before the polls that people were “fed up” with the Congress and had made up their minds in favour of the BJP.

On the opposition parties dubbing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ as a futile exercise and an excuse to “holiday in the hills” at cost of the exchequer, Khattar said the programme was organised to take stock of the state government’s performance and also prepare a future plan for Haryana. “The opposition had nothing to review as no progress was made during their tenure. They were just concerned for their own development and that of their families,” he claimed.

In reply to a question, Khattar said a decision was taken to organise the programme in the hills at an “isolated and peaceful place so that the issues of public interest could be discussed without any disturbance”.

The chief minister said apart from reviewing the three years of the BJP government in Haryana, targets to be achieved in the next two years would also be finalised in consultation with ministers and officers during the ‘Chintan Shivir’. He said ‘Vision 2030’ prepared by the state government would also be discussed.

Khattar said prominent personalities, including those from media and young entrepreneurs, have also been invited for giving their suggestions for building a “new Haryana”. All MLAs have been invited on the concluding day of the camp, he added.

