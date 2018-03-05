People from Northeast were feeling cut off, BJP govt working to end this: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said the result in Tripura’s tribal regions had in particular given him great joy since it dispelled notions that these regions were affected by Maoism and Naxalism. (AP Photo) PM Narendra Modi said the result in Tripura’s tribal regions had in particular given him great joy since it dispelled notions that these regions were affected by Maoism and Naxalism. (AP Photo)

Hailing the BJP’s victory in the elections to the Northeastern states as a sign of “big change”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said integration was the only answer to radicalisation. Addressing a youth convention in Karnataka’s Tumkur region via video-conferencing, Modi said the result in Tripura’s tribal regions had in particular given him great joy since it dispelled notions that these regions were affected by Maoism and Naxalism.

The convention was organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram in Tumakuru and the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s address in Chicago and Sister Nivedita’s 150th birth anniversary.

Hitting out at the previous Left and Congress regimes in the Northeast, Modi said the people there were feeling cut off from the Indian mainstream because of policies and decisions that alienated them, but his government has been working relentlessly to wipe off this feeling.

“There is a notion that where there are tribal people there is Maoism and Naxalism. This notion is being spread to facilitate the seeds of disintegration of the country by enemies. In Tripura, the tribal populations have united to support the BJP and have defeated the politics of hate,” he said. “The response to radicalisation can only come from integration. No section or portion of the country should feel alienated from the rest of the country and for this our government is working relentlessly, but the entire country must strengthen the cause of national integration.”

Modi said the results of the Northeast polls have created an environment of festivity in the entire country. “I will not classify the results that have emerged from the election in the Northeast into victory or loss of any party. What is significant is that the entire country is involved in the happiness of the people of the north east,’’ he said. The interest shown by people from the rest of India in the elections in the Northeast has helped the region develop feelings of unity with the rest of India, the Prime Minister said.

