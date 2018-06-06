People fed up with BJP-led government at the Centre, says Abhishek Banerjee

Referring to the recent assembly and Lok Sabha by-poll, Abhishek said the people of the country have already started showing the “yellow card” to BJP. (Source: Express Photo) Referring to the recent assembly and Lok Sabha by-poll, Abhishek said the people of the country have already started showing the “yellow card” to BJP. (Source: Express Photo)

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over spiralling fuel prices and said the people of the country are fed up with its “anti-people policies” and want to get rid of it “at any cost”.

Abhishek, who is also nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday led a protest rally in south Kolkata against the fuel price hike. The hike in fuel prices is a result of the “anti-people policies” of the Centre and the protests by TMC against it would continue till the prices are rolled back, he said at the rally.

“The people of this country want a pro-people government and restore a secular government at the Centre. They want to get rid of the BJP-led government at the Centre at any cost,” Abhishek, who is also president of TMC’s youth wing, said. “We should strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee as only she is able of fighting the BJP. We are not afraid of BJP as we have the support of the masses with us,” he said.

Taking at dig at Centre’s policies of demonitisation and GST, Abhishek said they have benefited the rich and the poor and the middle class have suffered because of it. Continuing his attack, the TMC leader said the BJP government has created the “absurd policy” of Aadhar being made mandatory in every aspect of life.

Referring to the recent assembly and Lok Sabha by-poll, he said the people of the country have already started showing the “yellow card” to BJP. In soccer a player is shown the yellow card as a caution and allowed to continue playing the match.

“In 2019 Lok Sabha polls the people will be show the red card and throw BJP out of the field”, Abhishek said alluding again to soccer in which a red card is shown by the referee to expel a player for foul and misconduct.

