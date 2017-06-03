People do not want to get associated with Congress: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

The BJP on Saturday dismissed allegations that it stole the mandate given to the Congress in assembly elections, saying, people want to get associated with the saffron party because “Congress has lost credibility.”

“The party (Congress) which won majority seats couldn’t get support to form the government. People don’t want to get associated with them because they have lost the credibility. They are corrupt,” BJP’s national spokesman Sambit Patra told reporters here responding to a question on formation of government in Goa.

“People are trying to get associated with us because they have faith that development will take place only through BJP,” he said.

BJP whose tally decreased from 21 to 13 after the assembly election managed to form government with the support of political parties including Goa Forward Party, MGP and the independents.

The party had received criticism with Congress accusing them (BJP) of stealing the mandate which was given to them (Congress) by the people.

