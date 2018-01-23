People do not take Shiv Sena seriously: Opposition

“The Sena remains an ally in the government, and continues to be critical of its policies. The party has scored a century of announcements to pull out of the government which it has not done so far. The people do not take the Sena seriously,” said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. (Source:Twitter/@sachin_inc) “The Sena remains an ally in the government, and continues to be critical of its policies. The party has scored a century of announcements to pull out of the government which it has not done so far. The people do not take the Sena seriously,” said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. (Source:Twitter/@sachin_inc)

Opposition Congress and NCP on Tuesday ridiculed Shiv Sena’s decision to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections alone saying it is “laughable” and “illogical”. They also asked why Shiv Sena continues to be in the BJP-led government even now. “The Sena remains an ally in the government, and continues to be critical of its policies. The party has scored a century of announcements to pull out of the government which it has not done so far. The people do not take the Sena seriously,” said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik asked to Sena withdraw from the BJP-led state government and face mid-term polls. “We are ready for elections,” he said.

The fear of defection from its ranks is stopping the Shiv Sena from pulling out of the government, Malik alleged. “The party is unable to come to terms with being the younger brother in the alliance with the BJP,” the NCP leader said.

The Shiv Sena, at a meeting to re-elect Uddhav Thackeray as party president and complete the procedure of organisational polls, resolved to go solo in the 2019 elections. The party, with 63 MLAs and 18 MPs, is an ally of the BJP in the state and Centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App