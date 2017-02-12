People disillusioned with BJP, AAP; want Congress back in power, says Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo) Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo)

The BJP and AAP sold “false dreams” to people who are now “disillusioned” with both parties and want Congress back in power, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said today. People want Congress back in power not only in Delhi but also in the country, Maken claimed while addressing district conventions of the party in the run up to municipal corporation elections scheduled here in April. “People had voted for the BJP and the AAP to give Modi and Kejriwal an opportunity to rule at the Centre and in Delhi, respectively, seeing big dreams through their promises. But now, all those dreams have been shattered,” Maken said addressing party conventions in East Delhi’s Babarpur, Krishnanagar and Patparganj.

The “disillusioned” people now want the Congress back in power as only this party can provide “stable and able” governments, he said.

The “desire” of people has been evident from the “huge” response to the district conventions being organised by the Delhi Congress across the Capital to protest against misrule of BJP in MCDs and Aam Aadmi Party’s two-year rule in Delhi, Maken claimed.

Slamming the governments of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he charged them with “betraying” people.

Dubbing demonetisation as an “ill-conceived” spectacle “unparallelled” in the world, Maken said the central government reduced all currency notes to mere pieces of paper within hours forcing people to face hardships.

He also attacked Kejriwal and his ministers accusing them of leaving people to their “fate” and going out of the Capital to tour elsewhere in the country and abroad when Delhi was witnessing deaths due to chikungunya, dengue and swine-flu.

Pointing to changed mode and method of elections, Maken called upon party workers to go for door-to-door campaign and win over hearts of people and make them aware about “failures” of BJP-led NDA and AAP governments.