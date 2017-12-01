People aspiring to win Gujarat wiped out in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey celebrate the victory of the party in the state civic body elections at the party office in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey celebrate the victory of the party in the state civic body elections at the party office in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a dig at the Congress after his party’s win in the state civic polls saying those daydreaming of winning the Gujarat Assembly polls failed to even open account the UP municipal corporation polls. “Jo gujarat jeetne ka sapna dekh rahe hain unka yahan amethi mein bhi soopda saaf ho gaya hai,” he said ridiculing the Congress, which lost even in the party pocket borough of Amethi.

Addressing a press conference as the BJP surged ahead to a decisive victory in the civic polls, he said the results in favour of the BJP in the civic polls showed that the people had faith in the party and the policies pursued by the central and the state governments.

The chief minister termed the victory in the urban body polls as “historic” and credited the victory to the developmental policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strategic prowess of party chief Amit Shah and the hard work of lakhs of party workers.

????? ?? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ????? ??????? ??? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ????-???? ???????? ??????????? ???? ????????? ?? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???????????? ?? ????? ??????????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ????? ???? ?? ??? ??????? ?????? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2017

Adityanath, while thanking the people for reposing faith in the policies of his seven-month-old government, also assured them that their development and prosperity would continue to be his government’s priority.

The Chief Minister also thanked the party’s organisational secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal and his Cabinet colleagues for taking to the people pro-public policies and welfare schemes of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Adityanath over civic polls victory saying the win will inspire the party to work hard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App