People are curious about RSS, have expectations: Dattatreya Hosbale

People are curious about RSS and also have expectations from it, the organisation’s joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale said at Nagpur on Monday.

“Today, there is a great curiosity among the people about RSS. When the renowned industrialist Ratan Tata visited, he was also curious about how an RSS shakha functions. So people have great expectations about RSS and we all should live up to their expectations,” said Hosbale, speaking at inaugural function of RSS’ third-year training camp.

As many as 914 RSS volunteers from across India are participating in the camp.

“It is a dream of every RSS volunteer to participate in this camp. You all are fortunate that you got this opportunity,” he said.

