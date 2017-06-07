People admire PM Narendra Modi’s ideas of new India, Cong cannot accept: BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao. (Source:Twitter/@GVLNRAO) BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao. (Source:Twitter/@GVLNRAO)

Following Sonia Gandhi’s allegations that the country was being pushed towards a regressive worldview under the BJP-led central government, the BJP hit back, saying the Congress Working Committee should ponder whether it was left with any “working hand” (alluding to Congress symbol) other than the Narendra Modi government.

BJP spokespersons said that Congress’s idea of India revolved around dynasty and corruption. “Ideas of new India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have found admiration among people but a negativist Congress cannot accept an India on the move, which is appreciated globally and is making rapid strides in development,” BJP spokesperson G V L Rao said.

At a press meet at the party headquarters, BJP’s Sambit Patra invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and said fear prevailed in those times but not now. “If there is fear now, then it is among the dishonest,” he said. “Sonia Gandhi need not worry about the Modi government’s work. Due to its pro-poor policies, people have realised what they lost during the 10-year rule (of the UPA) and what they have got under the three-year rule (of the NDA). They have shown their support to it often.”

Targeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that he was reading Hindu scriptures to take on the RSS and the BJP, Patra said he needed to read such books to understand a virtuous party like the BJP while people needed to read “book of scams” to understand the Congress. Patra said the CWC should have sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar for “shamelessly laughing” at separatist leader S A S Geelani’s alleged remarks that India was in control of Kashmir due to its Army.

Referring to criticism about CBI raids on NDTV’s owners, Patra said the government won’t come in the way of law enforcement agencies. Taking a dig at the Congress over its claim that the government’s work was visible only in the media and not on the ground, he said it was the other way round.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App