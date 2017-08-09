Eight people, a child killed in road accident near Reasi district in Jammu

Sources said that the tempo traveller had left Budhal early in the morning and was on way to Reasi via Mahore. Following rains, the road had already become slippery. (Source: Google map) Sources said that the tempo traveller had left Budhal early in the morning and was on way to Reasi via Mahore. Following rains, the road had already become slippery. (Source: Google map)

At least eight people including a child were killed and many others injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a Chachi nullah near Jamsalan in Mahore tehsil of Reasi district on Wednesday morning. As per initial reports, the seven bodies have been recovered but the child has reportedly washed away in nullah which had been in spate following incessant rains in the area for the past few days. Ten people were injured.

Though the cause of accident is yet to be known, sources said that the driver appears to have lost control over the steering while turning near Jamsalan. The tempo traveller fell into the Chachi nullah flowing in a deep gorge. The local people along with police rushed to the spot soon after the accident and launched rescue operation which was in progress. The injured were taken to the hospital.

