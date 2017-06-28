Pench: 2 held for poaching, tiger parts seized

Pench reserve field director Hrishikesh Ranjan told The Indian Express, “The two are giving erratic details. We will probe further.” (Representational Image) Pench reserve field director Hrishikesh Ranjan told The Indian Express, “The two are giving erratic details. We will probe further.” (Representational Image)

DAYS after the Pench Tiger Reserve administration claimed an increase in the number of tigers in the reserve, poaching of more than one tiger has come to the fore.

The forest staff on Monday arrested two persons, Devidas Kumre and Babulal Kumre, from Usripar village in Ramtek tehsil and seized tiger bones, nails and also canines. The two were produced before a court in Ramtek on Tuesday and remanded in custody till July 1.

Pench reserve field director Hrishikesh Ranjan told The Indian Express, “The two are giving erratic details. We will probe further.”

He added, “The poaching appears to have been done a year ago. The two have also been involved in illegal fishing in Pench reservoir inside the core area as well as tiger poaching and illegal fishing activity.”

