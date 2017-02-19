Pema Khandu for probe into Kalikho Pul diaries by agency ‘deemed fit’ by MHA

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu PTI Photo Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu PTI Photo

One day after former Arunachal chief minister Kalikho Pul’s wife Dangwimsai appealed to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry into the allegations mentioned in her late husband’s diaries, the Pema Khandu government has asked the union home minister to conduct an investigation by any agency it deemed fit. A meeting of the Khandu cabinet that was held in Itanagar on Saturday evening, which discussed in detail the contents of Pul’s diary that has been in circulation in a section of the media, also dismissed the allegations against some senior government functionaries contained there as “totally baseless, false and without any evidence/basis.”

“The Cabinet further resolved, without any prejudice to the matter being sub-judice in the Court of the CJM, ICC, the said note ‘Mere Vichar’ – which is in circulation in the media, to be forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for investigation by any agency as deemed fit,” a press release issued by the CMO in Itanagar quoting the cabinet resolutions on Sunday said.

The Cabinet also noted that the names of senior leaders and politicians in general have been referred to in the copy of ‘Mere Vichar’ downloaded from the news portal that had carried it last week. “The Cabinet, after detailed deliberations on the observations made by Late Kalikho Pul in his note ‘Mere Vichar’ against all the aforementioned Government functionaries resolved that they are totally baseless, false and without any evidence/basis,” it said.

Pul, who had lost his chief minister’s post in July last year following a Supreme Court verdict, was found hanging in a room in the chief minister’s official bungalow in Itanagar, which he was still occupying, on August 9. The post-mortem examination report said ‘the cause of death was due to asphyxia resulting from hanging by a ligature and suicidal in nature.’

The Magistrate had seized various documents including five copies of “Mere Vichar” and other articles from the room in which Pul was found hanging, which were handed along with his report to the police on August 10, 2016, the press release said.

“The sealed cover of notes ‘Mere Vichar’ was opened by the police during investigation and resealed after perusal of its contents. In the notes there was no mention of Pul’s intention to end his life and there was also no accusation against anyone for being responsible for the same,” the press release said.

The final report of the case, which was submitted to the CJM’s Court in Itanagar on October 24, 2016 said that “as per investigations, Late Kalikho Pul committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in the Pranayam Room of the CM’s official bungalow between 5 AM and 9 AM on August 9, 2016 and there was no foul play behind his death,” the press release quoting the cabinet meeting said.

