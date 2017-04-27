Pehlu Khan’s sons say they want justice, protest in Jaipur

People take part in a protest organised near the Rajasthan Assembly to seek justice for Pehlu Khan. The boy is Pehlu’s eight-year-old son Inshad. Source: Hamza Khan People take part in a protest organised near the Rajasthan Assembly to seek justice for Pehlu Khan. The boy is Pehlu’s eight-year-old son Inshad. Source: Hamza Khan

Awaiting “justice” for their father Pehlu Khan, Irshad, 24, Arif, 20 and Inshad, 8, protested in Jaipur near the state assembly on Wednesday even as People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) called a nationwide protest on May 3 to mark a month since Pehlu Khan’s death.

“My father was killed and the six persons he had named before dying are still free. We just want the government to arrest them,” said Irshad, who still has back and neck injuries from the assault.

Irshad and Arif were with their father in a pick-up truck on April 1 when they and two others were attacked by gau rakshaks in Alwar while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later. “We had two cows and two calves. Those haven’t been returned either,” said Arif.

“The family should be compensated with at least Rs 1 crore and those assaulted should be given Rs 10 lakh each,” said Mohammad Haneef, an Alwar-based social activist. Azmat’s brother Yusuf and Rafiq’s brother-in-law Kallu also took part in the protest. Sher Mohammad, Sadar, chief of Meo Panchayat, said that the case shouldn’t be handed over to other state or central investigating agencies as the cases are then stuck in a limbo with “little hope of justice.”

“We just want the investigating officer, currently DSP Parmal Singh, to be removed from investigation,” he said.

On the last day of the dharna, CPM leader Subhashini Ali said, “What is most unfortunate is that those belonging to the ruling party have been allowed to do as they like – mayhem and murder. Once you allow people to act as judges and hangmen, then others in the society will start doing it.”

On Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria’s comments on the case, she said, “He should stop being a Home Minister then, close all police station, dissolve the government since justice delivery is going to be done by citizens now.”

Welfare Party of India state president Rashid Husain said that cow politics “is a tool for spreading hatred” but the ulterior aim is to cripple the communities associated with cattle farming.

“The adivasis, Dalits and minorities have, since long, been dependent on cattle farming. And in Rajasthan, all three have been attacked in the name of cow. Ultimately, it is an attack on their livelihood; to cripple the communities,” Husain said.

Kavita Srivastava, Rajasthan president of PUCL, said that at the end of the dharna it was decided to hold a protest in all the major cities of the country on May 3 and to also organise social media and post card campaigns.

Meanwhile, Alwar police have arrested Yogesh, the sixth person so far for the assault on Pehlu and others. However, none of the other six main accused have been held so far. Accusing police of unfair probe and in defence of the accused, Behror also remained shut on Wednesday.

