Pehlu Khan’s family meets IG, seeks immediate arrest

Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later.

Family members of Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer who was allegedly lynched by purported cow protection vigilantes, met the Inspector General of Police here on Saturday. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused and had also sought a closure of cow smuggling cases filed against them.

Khan’s sons Irshad and Arif along with Azmat and Rafiq — who were injured in the assault on April 1 — met IG Hemant Priyadarshi. They thanked him for transferring the investigation out of Alwar and bringing it under his supervision. Azmat, 25, said Khan could have been saved had the police arrived in time. Reiterating that they were dairy farmers, the family members urged the IG to close the cases of cow smuggling against them.

The IG assured them of a fair investigation, saying he had transferred all the FIRs to Jaipur.A delegation also met the IG on Saturday. The delegation comprised human rights worker Maulana Hanif from Alwar, Hussain Khan, an uncle of Khan from Jaisinghpur; Nuh and Kavita Srivastava, president of PUCL, Rajasthan among others.

